Why deputy speaker, majority leader were ousted — Ondo Speaker

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— THE Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, has resigned from his position, while the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, stepped down from his position.

Vanguard gathered that the change of the positions of the principal officers was to balance the unwritten elective political arrangements in the state.

While Akinruntan and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hail from Ilaje Local Council Area of the state, the former Majority Leader is from the same Owo Council Area as the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

Akinruntan cited the need to align with the conventional arrangement of elective positions in the state as his reason for resigning.

Ogunmolasuyi, however, did not adduce any reason for his action.

At the plenary, Akinruntan was conspicuously absent but Ogunmolasuyi was present during the sitting.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jayeiola, read the resignation letter of the former deputy speaker representing Ilaje Constituency 1, who is the son of the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom.

Akinruntan’s resignation letter read in part: “My resignation is borne out of the need to align with the conventional arrangement in power-sharing of elective positions in the state.”

The lawmaker representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, Ololade Gbegude, was subsequently nominated by Oluwatoyin Japheth (Akoko North East Constituency) and seconded by Chris Ayebusiwa (Okitipupa Constituency 1) as the new Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji, who commended the former principal officers for their maturity in how the transition was carried out smoothly, said: “Akinruntan has been a peaceful ally. He has supported the house. I want to appreciate him for the maturity displayed in ensuring a peaceful transition.

“The same thing goes for the former majority leader, Ogunmolasuyi. He has been a stabiliser in the House and also a good and dependable ally.”