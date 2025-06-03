WHO, TY Danjuma Foundation join forces with $2.26m to boost Nigeria’s health sector

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation, WHO, and Nigeria’s TY Danjuma Foundation have signed a landmark $2.26 million agreement to enhance the country’s health system over the next decade.

The pivotal partnership, formalised in Abuja, underscores the critical role of African philanthropy in tackling Nigeria’s health challenges.

The funding, which is fully flexible, will support WHO’s country office work plan through 2034, enabling strategic investment in key health priorities.

The initiative focuses on expanding access to integrated health services for women, children, and vulnerable groups in Taraba, Edo, and Enugu states.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of TY Danjuma Foundation, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd.) expressed pride in the collaboration.

“This agreement reflects our dedication to improving lives and fostering sustainable development in our communities,” he said.

Established in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation has championed health and education through impactful community programmes in Nigeria. With offices in Taraba and Edo, the foundation has become a key player in addressing the nation’s developmental needs.

The signing event, held at WHO’s Country Office, attracted representatives from the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, state governments, traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, and the diplomatic community.

Speaking, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammad Ali Pate highlighted the national importance of the partnership. “This agreement is a testament what is to Nigeria’s commitment to health equity,” he remarked.

“We welcome the collaboration with WHO and the TY Danjuma Foundation to deliver sustainable, high-impact health solutions.”

The agreement comes at a crucial time as the global health sector faces funding challenges.

Speaking, acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, described the support as transformative.

“This long-term, flexible funding strengthens our ability to support national leadership, serve communities, and drive impact where it is most needed,” he said.

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo emphasised the broader implications of the collaboration.

“This sets a new standard for health partnerships in Nigeria, ensuring measurable progress for our most vulnerable populations,” he noted.

The partnership’s impact will be showcased on June 3, with a delegation visiting Taraba State to tour the TY Danjuma Foundation’s Medical Centre and commission the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria Hospital in Takum.

The visit will highlight efforts to enhance healthcare delivery inunderserved areas.

This initiative reinforces the shared vision of WHO and the TY Danjuma Foundation to ensure equitable health access for all Nigerians.