Who did PDP make in Lagos, Wike questions Bode George

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has reacted to Chief Bode George following the elder statesman’s recent comment about him.

Last week, the Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain tackled Wike for supervising the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Accusing Wike of betraying the party that brought him to life, George described the minister’s action as disrespectful and sacrilegious.

“In regards to the locking up of our Party Secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable and culturally inadmissible. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike — this is the party that brought you to life,” George said.

However, during his media parley on Monday, Wike disagreed with George saying individuals are responsible for parties’ popularity and not the other way round.

“Bode George said the PDP made me; it gave me a national name. I agree. The party cannot make you; you’re the one who makes the party popular to win elections. The party cannot say we are popular; it is you, individuals, who make the party popular,” he said.

Questioning George’s argument, Wike said if party makes politicians, the PDP should have made many politicians in Lagos.

Look at it this way: I agree that PDP made me. Ask Bode George, who did PDP make in Lagos? If it’s that party that makes… who in Lagos did the party make?

He said that since 1999, the PDP has not produced any popular politician in the National Assembly. He added that his contribution to the PDP should not be questioned because he has worked to make the party remain popular at both the state and national levels.

“Since 1999, not one assembly, not one house of rep, not senate, not anything. And then, you’re talking to me who has laboured, campaigned and worked for the party to be the major party in the state and at national level,” Wike said.

