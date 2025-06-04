What I discussed with President Tinubu — Pastor Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare and President Bola Tinubu

By Bayo Wahab

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, has explained the reason behind his visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The preacher paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu 45 days after he criticised his administration.

While speaking at his church in April, Pastor Bakare warned the President against ‘playing God’, adding that his administration is steering the nation off course.

However, after his visit on Wednesday, Pastor Bakare said his discussion with the President focused on how Nigeria would work in his lifetime.

Despite expressing satisfaction that the President received him well, the preacher refused to reveal details of his discussion with the President.

“Well, my visit to President Tinubu is about how the country will go well. My life, personal vision is to see a nation that works in my life time, and those things I’ve discussed with Mr. President. They are not hidden things, but I’ve learnt that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it to him to do whatever he wills with whatever you’ve suggested.

“I’ve had a private conversation with Mr. President, and I’m glad that he received me well. I trust that God will help our Nation.

“What transpired in my discussion with him, stays with him and with me. God guiding him and giving him wisdom will help this nation not to go down the drain, but to bounce back so that he can live a mark that cannot be erased,” he said.

He expressed his wishes for Nigeria, saying it’s time for the country to take steps to achieve progress.

“I’d like to see a peaceful Nation, I’d like to see Nigerians be their brother’s keeper. I’d like to see good collaboration between the best of North and the best of the South to steer Nigeria in the best direction.

“I’d like to see predictable progress in our nation. We’ve danced around some subjects for too long a time, it is time to take concrete action,” Bakare stated.

Vanguard News