We’ve tackles crime in Ondo through community safety partnership, intelligence CP, Afolabi

Ondo state police commissioner Wilfred Afolabi, weekend said that the community safety partnership meeting with stakeholders and intelligence gathering across the 18 council area of the state have helped to stem insecurity.

Afolabi, said that the stakeholders meeting was an initiative that aligns with the inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, policy thrust on people- centered policing

He noted the strategy has been tackling crime from the grassroots across the state.

Recall that the Community Safety Partnership Initiative took the Commissioner of Police to different communities across the state including Ifon, Idogun, Epe, Okitipupa, Ore, Kiribo, Agadagba Obon and a number of communities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

With direct community engagement model adopted by the Commissioner of Police, there has been a mutual trust between the people and the police, which invariable has enhanced citizen cooperation, and fostered collective community participation in crime prevention and resolution.

Afolabi said that the strategies,have started yielding results as Ondo State has been relatively peaceful in the last one month as there were no cases of kidnapping, attack on communities and killings due honest feedback, intelligence sharing, and collaborative problem-solving engendered by Community Safety Partnership Initiative.

According to him traditional rulers, religious leaders and some residents of all the communities in the council area were part of the stakeholders meetings.

Speaking on intelligence gathering, the police commissioner said that “Leveraging on intelligence-gathering to fight crimes, no fewer than 200 suspects have been arrested and several property, firearms and ammunition recovered.

According to him, there were only 40 intelligence officers in the state, among them, 10 were attached to Government House, and the five to the state House of Assembly, the remaining 25 were left to handling cases emerging from the 54 divisional headquarters.

The commissioner organised training and retraining programmes for over 100 police officers, two from each of the Divisional headquarters.

Vanguard gathered that What he met on ground left many divisions grossly underserved as a result of inadequate number of intelligence officers in the state.

Afolabi, while embarking on self help to fight crime, contacted some of his friends and associates to fix grounded patrol vehicles.

According to him, 15 among the grounded patrol vehicles were repaired from the funds raised to put the vehicle in good condition.

“15 vehicles have been fixed and are used for patrolling of flash points across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The state government also recently added 10 brand new patrol vans to the fleet which has now enhanced visibility, accessibility, and response time of the police to distress calls.

” We have equally adopted another style of using motorcycle for patrolling of communities which are inaccessible to vehicles due to their terrains.

Speaking on human capacity building programmes,Afolabi, came up with strategic courses, which include Crime-Mapping, Nipping and Timing Techniques; Arrest, Investigation and Prosecution Procedures; and Basic Intelligence Course for Constables.

Vanguard learnt that the courses were in line with Afolabi commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and intelligence-led policing and enhancing service delivery across all operational fronts in the state.

The first two courses were comprehensively designed for all personnel serving in the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Inspectors attached to divisional crime units across the Command.

These trainings equipped officers with practical tools and modern approaches to proactive crime prevention, improved investigation, and seamless prosecution processes.

The third course, which was a three-day Basic Intelligence Course, was developed specifically for newly recruited Constables who had earlier been drafted for crime prevention duties.

Following their performance and orientation during the earlier training, these Constables were further profiled and repositioned as Intelligence Operatives.

The officers have boosted the Intelligence framework of the Command as they were deployed across the 54 divisional headquarters and tactical teams.

They now engage in daily intelligence gathering, analysis, and dissemination of Intelligence Reports (INTREPs) to relevant units for immediate action.