We’ve enjoyed 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance — Gov. Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed joy over Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, hailing the steady growth of democratic values and institutions across the nation.

In his Democracy Day message to citizens, Governor Eno commended the past and present leaders who have contributed to nurturing Nigeria’s democracy, particularly those who laid the developmental foundation of Akwa Ibom State.

“I celebrate all our past leaders who watered the seeds of democratic governance, especially in our dear State, with blueprints that have seen Akwa Ibom become Nigeria’s ‘Best Kept Secret,’” he said.

Reflecting on the progress made over the years, the governor stated: “For 26 years, we have enjoyed uninterrupted democratic governance. The culture and traditions of this system have been accepted and internalized by Nigerians — especially you, my dear Akwa Ibomites.”

Eno described the current democratic dispensation as one guided by the rule of law, where the voices of the people hold sway. He assured the people of his continued commitment to servant leadership.

“As your governor, I am humbled by the faith and love you have reposed in me. I will continue to lead with humility, the fear of God, unity, peace, and a sense of brotherhood — as the captain of Akwa Ibom United.”

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, noting that Nigerians were beginning to see results under his leadership.

“Democracy is consolidating, and under President Tinubu, we are beginning to see the impact of bold economic reforms. This is great and promising for our nation.”

Governor Eno encouraged Akwa Ibomites to remain united in purpose and prayer, assuring that with unity, the people can overcome all challenges.

“Once we are united, nothing can limit us.”

He concluded with prayers for national leaders and the state: “God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. God bless our son, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON. God bless Akwa Ibom State, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”