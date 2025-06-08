We’ve come to wish him well, Sanwo-Olu says after meeting Tinubu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday led a high-powered delegation of political leaders from Lagos State to pay Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos.

Speaking after the visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the meeting as a traditional gesture of goodwill during festive periods, noting that it was an opportunity to extend warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to the President and show continued support for his administration.

“As is tradition during festive periods, whenever he comes around, we — the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — come to felicitate with Mr. President,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It’s something we always look forward to. This is no exception. We have come to pray with him and to tell him that Lagosians are behind him.”

He further commended President Tinubu’s leadership, emphasizing that his Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering tangible benefits in Lagos and across the country.

“We can see and feel the impacts of what he has done in the last two years,” the governor stated.

The delegation included the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; APC Lagos State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Senators Tokunbo Abiru and Ganiyu Solomon; as well as GAC Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and other key political figures such as Cardinal James Odunmbaku.

The visit comes amid recent social media speculation of a political rift between President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu — rumors that the public show of unity appeared to dispel.