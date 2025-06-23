We‘re working with other agencies to rescue abducted Judge — Bayelsa CP

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa: The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, has said the command is working with other security agencies and utilising crime-mapping sketches to rescue the abducted State High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro.

The abduction of the Judge on Saturday night has sparked widespread concern, with residents urging authorities to ensure the judge’s swift and safe release.

In a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, CP Idu said the police had launched an investigation and were reviewing video clips and digital footage to identify the perpetrators.

The statement read: “On the 21st of June, 2025, at about 7:45 p.m., a disturbing incident occurred at Kilimanjaro Eateries, located opposite the Ekeki Motor Park in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where Hon. Justice E.G. Umokoro was forcefully abducted from his vehicle.

“Public concerns regarding the mode of dressing of the hoodlums have been noted and are serving as valuable input in our ongoing law enforcement operations.

“His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has also directed all security agencies to redouble their efforts to locate and rescue the abducted judge and deal decisively with the perpetrators.

The Bayelsa Police Command is collaborating with other security agencies and reviewing all available video clips and digital evidence related to the incident.”

“We have developed detailed crime-mapping sketches that are aiding our ongoing law enforcement efforts in the rescue operation.

“We assure the public that this unfortunate incident should not undermine the trust between the people of Bayelsa State and the security forces operating within the state.

“The unwavering support of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, and the good people of Bayelsa State has enhanced our capacity and determination to ensure that Hon. Justice Umokoro is rescued unharmed.

“Security measures are being intensified to support our law and order management strategies and bring this matter to a successful resolution.

“At this point, we also appeal to members of the public to refrain from any actions that could obstruct or hinder the ongoing rescue efforts.

“We call for your continued support and understanding in this regard. Please.”

He was eventually forced into their white Hilux van and whisked away unchallenged,” the source said.

It was, however, learned that the kidnappers left behind the judge’s mobile phone and another phone believed to belong to one of them at the scene of the abduction.

A source told this reporter on Sunday that the phones, which fell during the struggle, have been handed over to the police in Yenagoa.

A resident, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said:

“We initially thought the gunmen were either police officers or operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), but the weapons they carried were not standard issue for the secret service, and their uniforms didn’t have any police markings. They wore black combat gear with bulletproof vests.

“It wasn’t until the real police arrived that we suspected foul play and realized they were kidnappers.”

A police source at the Ekeki Divisional Headquarters also confirmed that a passerby picked up the phones—including that of the judge—which were then turned in to the police.

Justice Omukoro, a former State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is known for frequently driving himself around town without security details when off duty.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Musa Mohammed, said the police have commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.