We’re open to negotiating with bandits — Sokoto govt

Sokoto State Government has reiterated its commitment to peace and security, expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with armed groups who are ready to lay down their weapons and embrace reconciliation.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col Ahmed Usman (rted), informing of the importance of negotiation over prolonged conflict.

The government noted that “many historical conflicts have not ended solely through the use of force, but through meaningful dialogue, reaffirming that the state is open to negotiating with bandits who demonstrate a genuine commitment to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into society.”

The government also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the service chiefs, security commanders, and frontline personnel for their unwavering efforts in safeguarding the region.

“Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. May Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant comfort to their families,” the statement read.

While commending the federal government over the proposed deployment of forest guards across the region, the Sokoto State Government stressed the importance of integrity and community trust in the recruitment process.

It recommended that, any forest guards deployed should operate strictly under the supervision of conventional security agencies to ensure accountability and prevent excesses.

The statement further emphasized the need for effective communication between the forest guards and local communities, stating that clear communication is essential for building trust and gaining the support of the people they are meant to serve.

The government, however, reaffirmed its unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace in the state. It emphasized the administration’s strong commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens, stating that no expense would be spared in ensuring security and stability across the state.

The government’s position reflects a broader strategy aimed at balancing security operations with community engagement and long-term peace-building efforts.