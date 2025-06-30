We’re not seeking your endorsement, coalition fires back at Taraba Tiv appointees

…Says It’s Uniting Marginalized Communities, Not Opposing Kefas Government

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

JALINGO — The Kuteb/Tiv Coalition in Taraba State has responded to recent comments by some Tiv political appointees who publicly distanced themselves from the group, clarifying that it is not seeking their endorsement and is not in opposition to Governor Agbu Kefas’s administration.

In a statement issued Monday in Jalingo and jointly signed by Dr. Yakubu Tor-Agbidye and Rikwense Muri, the coalition dismissed claims that it is a mere “social media construct,” stressing that it is a legitimate platform working to unify historically marginalized communities and advocate for inclusive governance.

The reaction comes days after a group of Tiv appointees and community stakeholders denounced the coalition, describing it as unrepresentative and divisive.

Responding, the coalition stated, “The Kuteb/Tiv Coalition is not against the government of Dr. Agbu Kefas. It is not opposed to any political appointee, nor does it target any tribe.

“In fact, the coalition represents political maturity and strategic foresight—bringing together the Kuteb and Tiv peoples to amplify their voices in decision-making processes that directly impact their lives.”

The group accused its critics of intentionally misrepresenting its purpose, emphasizing that real empowerment extends beyond political appointments.

“Let us remind these self-appointed defenders of progress that political appointments do not equate to political empowerment,” the statement read. “True empowerment lies in equitable representation, institutional inclusion, land rights, and security—not mere patronage.”

Defending its legitimacy, the coalition noted that its formation is protected under the Nigerian Constitution, citing the right to freedom of association as fundamental to democracy.

“The Kuteb/Tiv Coalition is not a fan club,” the statement continued. “It is a platform of strategic thinkers, elders, and visionaries committed to organizing beyond stomach infrastructure and gratitude politics.”

In a pointed message to its critics, the coalition added, “If a Kuteb/Tiv coalition makes anyone uncomfortable, the mature response is to form a better alternative—not attempt to silence it.”

The group reiterated its commitment to unity, equity, and effective representation for all marginalized communities in Taraba State, calling for mature political engagement over name-calling and divisive rhetoric.