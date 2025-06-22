We’ll reshape our economic diplomacy to build progressive West Africa –  Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

— Says there’s end in sight to sub-region’s story of missed opportunity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has restated the commitment of ECOWAS leaders to work towards reshaping economic diplomacy in West Africa and build a sub-region that works for all.

He said the foundation is being laid through the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor (the planned 1,028-kilometer highway that will connect five West African countries), among others.

The President stated this on Saturday during a dinner organised for delegates attending the West African Economic Summit held at the New State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, made reference to the trend in other regions of the world, saying the West African sub-region’s economic story, which has been one of missed opportunity, will end soon.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Vice President's spokesman quoted Tinubu as saying: "While Asia operates 60% within its borders and Europe 70%, Africa remains at a mere 15%. West Africa is sadly even less. Through mechanisms such as the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool, and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor we have laid the foundation, but now, we must build," he added.

The Nigerian leader noted that the inaugural West African Economic Summit is a declaration of intent and an initiative of his government to reshape economic diplomacy across West Africa, bringing together leaders across the region and visionary voices to deliberate on its future.

He said, “The summit, anchored by the deal room and a formal declaration, among others, represent a shift from aspiration to action and from talk to task. We are convinced today, more than ever, that the destiny of our region does not lie in the hands of government alone but in our ability to bring the private sector to the centre of our planning.”

President Tinubu emphasized the role of political leadership across Africa, noting that they are not here to complain but to facilitate.

“That is the spirit in which we are gathered here tonight, to remind ourselves that in this region, commerce shall not be shortened by Customs delays or innovation strangled by policy incoherence. We are truly a West Africa that works for all,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Alieu Omar Touray, applauded President Tinubu’s leadership of the sub-regional body, acknowledging the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the peace and progress of West Africa.

He also thanked Nigeria for its support to ECOWAS and its various organs and institutions, noting that it underscores the country’s commitment to building a sub-region that works for all irrespective of socio-political background and ethnic affiliations.

On her part, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, said the meeting of leaders and stakeholders in the business and economic sector represented a renewed commitment to a more prosperous West African sub-region by dismantling the impediments to its progress and development.

She outlined ongoing efforts by leaders collaborating with other stakeholders and partners to harness the potentials and the energy of youths in the region to prepare them for the task of advancing the interest of the people and its development aspirations.

Also present at the event were the ministers of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar; Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake; Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yussuf Tuggar; Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha; delegates to the West African Economic Summit and representatives of development partners, among others.