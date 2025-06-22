We’ll rescue abducted judge unhurt, Bayelsa CP assures

Kidnapped Bayelsa State High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Umukoro.

The Police Command in Bayelsa on Sunday assured that efforts are underway to rescue Justice E.G. Umokoro, abducted by gunmen alleged to be dressed in Police uniforms.

Gunmen had, on Saturday evening opposite Ekeki Motor Park, shot sporadically to scare people and whisked away Umokoro to an unknown destination.



Mr Francis Alonyenu, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Bayelsa, gave the assurance in an update statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.



The CP clarified that the gunmen who abducted the judge were not policemen as perceived by members of the public.



Alonyenu explained that Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa had directed all security agencies to redouble efforts to locate and rescue the judge and deal decisively with the hoodlums behind the abduction.



“The Bayelsa Police Command is fussing efforts with other security agencies and reviewing video clips related to the event with different digital footage.



“We have well-formatted crime mapping sketches aiding ongoing law enforcement efforts being mustered in the rescue efforts.



“Guarantees are herewith given that this singular incident should not orchestrate any mistrust between the Bayelsa Public and security forces within the state.



“The support of Sen. Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State and the good people of the state, have enhanced our capacity and determination to ensure that the Justice is rescued unhurt,” the CP stated.



Alonyenu assured that security measures were being upscaled to drive the command’s law and order management strategies to find foreclosure to the incident.



“At this point, it is also essential to appeal to members of the public to desist from any attempt to obstruct or hinder ongoing measures put in place for the rescue of the Hon. Justice.



“We call on your support and understanding in this regard, please,” he added.