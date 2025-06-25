We’ll remain committed to press freedom – Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said that his administration will remain committed to press freedom and the empowerment of media practitioners across the state.

The governor made this known during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel, Kano State chapter.

Represented by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, the governor said the media are not just conveyors of news but are defenders of truth, guardians of public interest and essential partners in nation-building, hence the reason why the integrity of the press must never be compromised.

According to him, “As representatives of national and international media organizations, you are the lens through which the outside world views our policies, our governance efforts and the social, economic and political developments within Kano State. You should therefore always remember that the practice of journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and national development.

“No society can thrive without an informed citizenry — and it is the journalist who plays that crucial role of informing, educating and enlightening the people. You are not just conveyors of news; you are defenders of truth, guardians of public interest and essential partners in nation-building. This is why the integrity of the press must never be compromised. In an era where misinformation and fake news are rampant, it is more important than ever for journalists to remain guided by professional ethics, accuracy, objectivity and fairness — not sentiments, partisanship, or personal gain,” he said.

The governor emphasized that the state government’s readiness to support capacity-building and professional development initiatives for journalists operating within Kano and beyond.

“Very soon, the Ministry will unveil historic and transformative initiatives that will positively impact working journalists and uplift the practice of journalism in Kano State,” he said.

The governor congratulated the new executive council, described their emergence as a clear testament to their colleagues’ confidence in them. He also lauded the immediate past leadership of the Chapel for its meritorious service and purposeful engagement.

In his inaugural address, the newly elected Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Murtala Adewale, pledged to lead with integrity, rebuild unity in the Chapel, and prioritize members’ welfare and capacity building for members.

“We will focus on restoring cohesion within our ranks while aggressively pursuing capacity-building opportunities through partnerships with institutions such as NITDA, MacArthur Foundation, and the Daily Trust Foundation.

“We plan to upgrade the Chapel’s secretariat with modern infrastructure, including internet connectivity, a functional newsroom, and sustainable revenue-generation platforms such as annual media summits, journalism awards, and professionally managed sponsorships — all without compromising editorial independence,” Adewale said.

Other newly elected executives of the Chapel included Yusuf Bala of Voice of Nigeria, VON as the Vice Chairman, Salim Umar Ibrahim as Secretary, Salihu Ali of Voice of Nigeria, VON as Assistant Secretary, Bashir Bello of Vanguard Newspapers as Treasurer, Ramatu Garba of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN as Financial Secretary and Longtong Yakubu of Leadership Newspapers as Auditor.

