We’ll meet to review, take necessary step on ongoing strike –JUSUN president

Mr Marwan Adamu, National President of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), on Monday, said all the organs of the union would meet to review and take necessary action following the feedback from the ongoing strike.

Adamu stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to reports that workers of the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) had pulled out of the industrial action declared by the national body.

NAN reports that JUSUN’s national body had, on May 30 in a circular by its acting National Secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, asked all its chapters’ chairmen to effective from midnight Sunday, June 1, direct all their members to stay at home.

It said that the directive followed unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment who was conciliating on their matter.

“We believe that as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

“Our demands are for the government to pay us five months wage award, implement the N70.000 National Minimum Wage, as well as the 25/35 per cent salary increase,” JUSUN had said.

However, when NAN visited the Supreme Court on Monday, business activities were going on unhindered and courts were also sitting.

Besides, at the NJC, the office was not shutdown as a result of the industrial action.

Reacting, Adamu said that there was no division in the leadership of JUSUN.

On why the workers at the Supreme Court and NJC refused to join the strike, Adamu said: “There are leaders of the JUSUN chapter at the Supreme Court, you should have asked them.

“They are in the position to tell you why they are not complying.

“We have agreed to go on a strike. It is not an individual matter; it is a decision of the organ.

“If one of the organs is not complying, it is their duty to tell you why they are not complying.”

According to him, it is not an issue of division.

The president reminded that the judiciary workers at the state level were not part of the ongoing industrial action because their demands did not affect.

“Why we are on strike is because the implementation of the minimum wage and wage award have not been effected.

“We have given approval to chapters to proceed on strike as demanded.

“So if any chapter decided to pull out, it is left for them to tell you because he who asserts must prove.

“The onus of why they are not joining is on them and not me.

“As far as the national body is concerned, they came with the problems, we looked at it, we followed all due processes.

“We gave 21 days ultimatum, it has expired. We gave 14 days, it has expired. We gave seven days, it expired

“And they sought approval to proceed on strike.

“Collectively, on a document they signed, and we have given them.

“So if today, they decided to pull out, it is for them to say why they pulled out,” he said.

Adamu, therefore, said that all the organs of the union would meet to review the level of compliance.

“You are a member of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) I believe and NUJ has its organs; has a process?

“So you cross the bridge when you reach the river.

“We started today, there is a feedback of what had happened.

“So it is now for the organs to meet and review and take the necessary step and not for me to say what I will do because it is not an individual issue.

“It is a decision of an organ,” he said.

He said he could not tell how long the strike would last.

“Currently as I am speaking with you, a meeting at the instance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria is taking place now.

“And if the meeting is not combined, there is going to be another meeting with other stakeholders at the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

“If the demands are met, it will be resolved but I can’t tell you when the strike will be called off,” he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court in a communique issued at the end of its meeting said that workers came to the conclusion of not joining the industrial action, after assessment of the issues as well as efforts of the CJN to meet their demands.The communique confirmed that the CJN had already visited the Presidency and tabled their demands in order to get them resolved fully.

The communique signed by 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN led by the Chairman, Mr Danladi Nda, said that joining the June 2 strike will amount to misplacement of priority and neglect and will result in exercise in futility,

“With CJN’s commendable efforts, we owe her our unwavering support in order to get the expected allowances and others paid.

“Lower sister courts position on the planned nationwide strike cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court as it will put the CJN efforts in vain, jeopardy and swept under the carpet.

“We pray that our colleagues be calm and allow the efforts of the CJN to achieve meaningful results”, the communique read in part.