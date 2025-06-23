Welfare: UNICEF, Editors, DAME urge renewed commitment to children, women

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

…As report reveals 880,000 annual newborn deaths in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in partnership with the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME, weekend called for renewed national commitment to the welfare of children and women in Nigeria, amid escalating humanitarian and security challenges.

The call came as UNICEF’s 2024 report revealed a staggering statistics which indicated that Nigeria records approximately 880,000 newborn deaths each year, many of which are preventable.

Speaking at the presentation of the report in Lagos, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, emphasised the need to strengthen partnerships across all sectors, government, media, private sector, and communities, to ensure every child not only survived but thrived.

She said: “We need more communities and more parents who are the first caregivers, to be fully informed on how to care for their children. Education is not optional. For households with access to schools, taking children to school must be a priority.”

She noted the vital role of the media, calling for a strong press that could raise its voice for children, spotlight solutions, and ensure social accountability.

“We need a strong media that can do what we call ‘social watch’, to monitor and ensure that investments and opportunities for children are effectively delivered across the country.”

According to her, the 2024 report revealed sobering statistics.

Mundiate, who noted that the 2024 report revealed sobering statistics, said: “Every year, 110 out of every 1,000 children born in Nigeria do not survive their first birthday. With over eight million births annually, that translates to approximately 880,000 newborn deaths each year, many of which are preventable.”

She stated further that four in 10 Nigerian children were stunted due to poor nutrition and inadequate healthcare.

“These figures are not just numbers, they represent real children whose futures are being cut short,’’ she noted.

Munduate used the opportunity of the event, which drew top editors, veteran journalists and development partners, to thank media leaders, such as Mr Lanre Idowu, Mr Eze Anaba, and Mr Emeka Izeze, for their unwavering partnership and support.

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, reiterated the media’s responsibility to shift its lens toward under-reported humanitarian issues.

He said: “No matter how we try to dress it up, Nigeria is grappling with serious security challenges that are directly impacting women and children. They are always the first victims of conflict.”

Anaba urged editors to give more editorial space to stories of displacement, hunger, and health crises, rather than focusing solely on political events.

“If we amplify these voices, we can help trigger solutions,’’ he said.

Also speaking, former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Mr Emeka Izeze, passionately advocated placing human-interest stories in the forefront of national discourse.

He shared poignant anecdotes of journalists risking their lives to report from conflict zones, such as Maiduguri and Chibok.

Izeze said: “These are the stories that truly touch the soul and reflect the real Nigeria. Let’s allow the stories of the vulnerable to take center stage. Let’s open our newspapers and see children and women, not just politicians.”

Izeze proposed a standing platform for UNICEF at editors’ conventions to continue raising awareness and encourage action.

“The rest of the world may not need UNICEF anymore, but Nigeria still does. Urgently.”

The event also served as a valedictory tribute to Cristian Munduate, whose tenure as UNICEF Nigeria’s Representative ends July 8.

Colleagues praised her leadership and unwavering dedication to child rights.

In her passing message, Munduate said: “We know we can, and must, do better. I trust my successor will continue building on the strong partnerships we’ve developed. Together, we can ensure Nigeria’s children survive, grow and contribute meaningfully to society.”