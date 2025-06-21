We won’t allow individuals hijack IBB Golf Club — Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed that the President Bola Tinubu administration will not allow individuals hijack the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB International Golf and Country Club for their selfish interest, saying government’s investment in the club cannot be left to rot.

Wike made the pledge on Saturday at the Club House in Aso Drive, Abuja after listening to a Save our Soul SoS message by the Chairperson, Board of Trustees BoT of the club and Appeal Court president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Justice Dongban-Mensem had appealed for urgent remedial actions on the facilities at the club to avoid a total collapse and a disruption of the ecosystem.

According to her, the fauna – especially monkeys, snakes and birds could be lost due to a prolong closure of the facility.

She said; “We are right now in the Intensive Care Unit ICU. Please, pull us out. The clubhouse needs a thorough, if not total, reinvention. We are still standing, but we don’t want to get to the stage where we can no longer stand before something is done. We have many challenges; we need to restructure our places and to reoccupy them more meaningfully, we need machineries which are definitely beyond the financial capacity of the club to provide and these machineries are very vital instruments for the maintenance of the club.

“The course itself, which has been used and overused, I dare say, needs serious and quick intervention. Quick intervention because golfers are addicts. If you take them away from golf for one day, they feel like a fish out of water. We have been out for a couple of weeks now, so the intervention we need is very urgent. But as it is now, I will not in good conscience recommend that the courses be opened for use without the intervention that we need. That is why we are hoping that Your Excellency will treat our needs as very urgent, so that we can come back to enjoy our beautiful facility where human and nature interact and we don’t infringe on each others’ rights.

“When we are playing and we see a snake, we step aside and we allow them to pass because they are co-occupants of this facility. We have several monkeys. Some of us come with groundnuts and bananas to feed them because we are co-occupants. I am sure they are missing us and we don’t want to lose them. If we keep this club closed for too long, we may lose them. The IBB golf course is also a bird observatory. We have very interesting bird movements, which is a thing of international interest and it will attract investors to our nation if we give close attention to the needs of the club and its course”, she stated.

Wike in his remarks said government will not allow anybody to take what belongs to her.

He said; “Let me advise trouble makers – it is not under this government that you will make that trouble. We will not allow you. No amount of blackmail will change me. This is government property and that is why we are trying to spend money in order to attract people to come here and at the end of the day, government will make money too. So, let nobody think of that.

“If you love this country, come back and join hands to develop it because me too, I am a difficult person. Please, come back and join your colleagues here at the club and make sure to develop this place. Nobody can make it his private property. Nobody will do that. It is not an individual thing that someone will want to corner. This place cannot be cornered by one person”.

He advised the BoT and the interim management committee to come up with ideas that could generate more revenue for the Club, adding that the management and BoT were properly vetted by security personnel before they were appointed.

“All of you should know that we are monitoring everybody. If we see any move by anyone to sabotage whatever we are doing, we will act decisively. You cannot be an enemy to the progress of what we are doing. You cannot have your legs in two places. If we see you romancing with those who took us to court, leaking information to them, we will act against you because you are also an enemy who do not want the progress of this club”, he declared.

The IBB International Golf and Country Club was built by the Federal Government in 1991, with its facilities initially meant for 29 members. Its membership had since grown in excess of 5,000, thereby overstretching the limited facilities.

The IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja has been embroiled in a leadership crisis and governance dispute. The crisis stems from internal power struggles and disagreements over the club’s governance, which escalated to legal battles and government intervention, resulting in the club’s indefinite closure.

Although three members of the club had taken its leadership to court, thousands of its members had recently signed a petition recognizing the leadership of the FCT Administration and appealing for a reopening.