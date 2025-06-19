We have taken 1m children from streets  —Gov Zulum

Gov Zulum

Maiduguri—Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, said that the state government has taken out of the street about one million children.

The governor stated this at the News Central Town HallMeeting in Maiduguri, which brought together major stakeholders, security personnel and affected individuals in the state, who also shared their struggles since the beginning of the conflict in the state.

Outlining his administration’s achievements in education and security, the governor said: “We have taken out from the streets nothing less than one million children, the statistics are there, the World Bank and the United Nations can give testimonies to what I said.”

The Town Hall meeting served as a forum for residents to share their concerns, ideas, and experiences, while also providing an opportunity for leaders to engage with the community and address pressing issues.

Managing Director, News Central TV, Mr Kayode Akintemi, who addressed the gathering, assured participants and stakeholders of their commitment to fostering development through solutions reporting.

“We will continue to contribute to the development of communities through accurate reporting and solutions journalism,” he said.

Through this initiative, News Central reaffirms its dedication to promoting informed discourse and community development. The Town Hall is a continuing effort in fostering positive change and progress in Borno State and beyond.