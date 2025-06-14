‘We fund naming ceremonies, building projects for constituents,’ Senate spokesman faults part-time legislature

Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu

The Senate’s spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, has faulted advocates of part-time legislature, noting that it will endanger democracy and stop the lawmakers from the things they do for constituents, such as funding naming ceremonies.

He said this on Friday on Channels TV’s Politics Today programme.

According to Senator Adaramodu (APC Ekiti South), “If the parliament is on part-time, then it means democracy is on part-time. There is no democracy that derides its parliament and thrives.

“The Nigerian parliament is not only for lawmaking; we do oversight function. We advocate for our constituents.

“It will just be bewildering that even out of the three arms of government that we have in Nigeria, it is only the parliament and parliamentarians that our people have access to. Like me and others.

“We go home almost every time and we are the ones when they give birth to a new baby, they ask for naming ceremony funds. When they are building a new house, it is from us they ask for assistance.

“So, if the parliament was not there, who do you expect that our constituents would run to?

“The parliament is not just to sit down at the plenary and make laws alone. And when we make laws, we follow it up.”

