We are working with other security agencies to rescue abducted judge – Bayelsa CP

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, has said the command is working closely with other security agencies, utilizing crime mapping sketches to aid the rescue operation of the abducted state High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro.

The incident which occured, on Saturday night, has sparked widespread concern, with residents urging the authorities to ensure the swift release of the judge.

In a statement, on Sunday night in Yenagoa, CP Idu said the police have launched an investigation, reviewing video clips and digital footage to identify the perpetrators.

The statement read: “On the 21st of June, 2025, at about 19:45 pm, a disturbing incident occurred at Kilimanjaro eateries located opposite the Ekeki Motor Park in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State where Hon. Justice E.G.Umokoro, was forcefully abducted from his vehicle.

“Public concerns expressed, at the mode of dressing of the hoodlums, are noted as necessary guide in our ongoing law enforcement action.

“His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has equally directed all security agencies to redouble efforts to locate, rescue and deal decisively with the hoodlums behind the abduction of the RT. Hon. Judge.

“The Bayelsa Police Command is fussing efforts with other security agencies and reviewing video clips, with other digital footages, related to the event.

“We have well formatted crime mapping sketches that is aiding ongoing law enforcement efforts being mustered in the rescue efforts.

“Guarantees are herewith given that this singular incident, should not orchestrate any mistrust between the Bayelsa Public and security forces within the state.

“The warm support of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State and the good people of the state, have enhanced our capacity and determination to ensure that the Hon. Justice is rescued unhurt.

“Security measures are being upscaled, to drive our law and order management strategies, to find foreclosure to this incident.

“At this point, it is also important to appeal to members of the public to desist from any attempt to obstruct or hinder ongoing measures put in place for the rescue of the Hon. Justice.

“We call on your support and understanding in this regard, please.”