We are victims of past intrigues within the military(2), by Eric Teniola

From last week, continues the narrative of how the General Victor Malu-led military tribunal on Tuesday April 28, 1998 sentenced General Oladipo Diya and other officers to death for alleged coup plot.

Four of the accused persons were convicted of “information gathering” and implication in the alleged coup plot, and sentenced to life imprisonment. They were Colonel Edwin Jando, Mr. Isaiah Adebowale, Mr. Niran Malaolu (Editor of Diet Newspaper) and Mrs. Shola Soile.

Two of the accused persons were convicted of theft and sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment: Lieutenant-Colonel I.E. Yakasai and Major Biliaminu Mohammed. Colonel Yakubu Bako was convicted for illegal importation of fire arms and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Three were convicted of theft and handling of stolen goods. They were sentenced to various prison terms: Ojeniyi Adeola (two years), Michael Maidamino (five years) and Galadima Tanko (two years). The Tribunal acquitted 14 persons on unspecified charges: Major Yusuf Isiaku, Navy Captain B.A. Shoetan, Warrant Officer Coker Oladosu, Staff Sergeant Moses Eni, Corporal I. Kontagora, Corporal Eddy Egbunu, Bawa Machido, Omatimehin Abimbola, Halima Bawa (female who was never shackled), Eliyasu Mohammed, Professor Femi Odekunle, Chief Yomi Tokoya, Mr. Musa Adede (a businessman) and Ibrahim Moussa Orgar. Released uncharged on 20th April 1998: Colonel Daniel Akintonde, former Military Governor of Ogun State and Colonel Emmanuel Shoda.

In sentencing the officers, General(rtd.) Victor Malu said there was overwhelming evidence proving Diya had amassed a small army of loyal troops by the time his plot to overthrow the regime was discovered. Malu, dismissed Diya’s claims of innocence. “The findings of the Tribunal were that he presided over and actively participated in several meetings in which the coup was discussed.” Malu said.

Those sentenced pleaded not guilty and insisted that the General Malu’s report was biased.

All of them have since been pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR (82) and their pardon has been published in the Federal Government Gazette including General Diya and Major General (rtd.) Tajudeen Olanrewaju alias Jasper.

When General Sani Abacha GCFR (20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998) summoned for the PRC meeting, it was to decide on the General Malu’s report, either to confirm or to reject the report. If the PRC had confirmed the report, the officers found guilty would have been executed that week. Fate intervened on the issue.

On Monday morning the members of the PRC that met on that Monday June 8 were simply told that General Abacha had died the previous night. There was confusion all around THE VILLA that Monday. Most civilians working in THE VILLA were not allowed to enter THE VLLA including members of THE CABINET secretariat who were to take the minutes of the PRC meeting. Alhaji Gidado Idris had to intervene with the soldiers to allow his personal staff including me to be allowed in.

Hostile soldiers were at the gates leading to THE VILLA.

When the PRC finally met in the morning it was very brief. There were two meetings of the PRC that day—one in the morning, the other in the night. The morning meeting was interrupted by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie (18 March 1942 – 19 July 2018) and General Bashir Salihi Maggashi (75) who both pleaded that General Sani Abacha should be allowed to be buried in Kano before the issue of successor be decided.

The members of the PRC then agreed to honour General Abacha GCFR by burying him in Kano before coming back to THE VILLA to select his successor.

From that moment the intense lobby to succeed General Sani Abacha began. Those in the know of things were never tired to conclude that if the first meeting of the PRC had been concluded, General Useni would have been, maybe the Head of State.

At that time there were three Lieutenant Generals in the Nigerian Army. They were Lieutenant General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (rtd.) GCON (3 April 1944 – 26 March 2023), who was in chains, Lieutenant General Mohammed Balarabe Haladu and Lieutenant General Useni. General Haladu (1944 – 28 June 1998) was indisposed at that time and unfortunately, he died 20 days after General Abacha’s death.

After serving as Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy, General Haladu’s last posting was to the Ministry of Industry. A brilliant officer from Kano. General Haladu had his military training in Nigeria Military School, Zaria, Pakistan Military Academy and University College of Wales.

If we are to go by seniority, one of the Lieutenant Generals should have been selected as Head of State.

Some will argue that at the time of General Abacha’s death, General Useni was holding a political appointment as FCT Minister. That appointment made it ineligible for him to be voted for, by the members of the Provisional Ruling Council as Head of State.

To be concluded