WDD: Tinubu seeks global action on drug abuse

President Bola Tinubu

—90% of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crimes linked to drug use, says NDLEA boss

—Over 66,000 arrests, 11 million kg of illicit drugs seized in four years

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday, called on the international community to intensify collective action against the growing global drug crisis, warning of its devastating impact on public health, security, and development.

Speaking during the World Drug Day 2025, Tinubu described the drug epidemic as one of the most urgent challenges of the era. He stressed that no country is immune to its far-reaching consequences.

The President said the theme of this year’s observance, ‘The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention’, is both timely and urgent.”

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, warned that drug abuse destroys lives, tears families apart, and fuels insecurity. “Violent crimes have been closely linked to substance abuse,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to global stakeholders and commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), led by Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), for its expanded role in enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Emphasising a holistic and compassionate approach, Tinubu declared: “Drug dependence is not a moral failing. Recovery is a journey that requires supportive environments, mental health care, safe housing, and a society that offers second chances.”

He advocated stronger investment in school-based initiatives, grassroots mobilisation, and youth-focused campaigns to encourage informed choices and drug-free living.

The President also linked drug abuse to broader socio-economic issues such as poverty, inequality, and violence, noting that any effective strategy must be anchored in inclusive development and human rights protection.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to international cooperation, Tinubu pledged to deepen partnerships, strengthen enforcement, and promote sustainable solutions under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let us seize this moment not just to reflect, but to act,” he urged. “Together, we can build a future where prevention is effective, treatment is accessible, and recovery is celebrated.”

At the World Drug Day event held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), issued a stark warning about Nigeria’s escalating drug crisis, linking over 90 percent of terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crimes to drug use.

“The evidence is clear, drug abuse is driving violent crime in Nigeria,” Marwa said. “More than 90 percent of those involved in terrorism, kidnapping, and violence are drug users.”

He described the threat as widespread and no longer confined to the streets, now infiltrating schools, homes, and communities. With Nigeria’s population exceeding 230 million, Marwa urged that prevention be recognised as a national security imperative.

Citing the 2024 World Drug Report, he noted that global drug use has risen to over 290 million people, up 20 percent in the past decade, while Africa could see a 40 percent surge by 2030 unless urgent action is taken.

He also referenced the 2018 National Drug Use Survey, which showed that 14.4% of Nigerians aged 15-64 (approximately 14.3 million people) used drugs, almost triple the global average.

“We had 10.6 million cannabis users alone. That’s more than the population of some countries,” he added.

Marwa outlined NDLEA’s three-pronged strategy, prevention, rehabilitation, and enforcement.

Under prevention, he said the agency had intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, conducting over 11,000 sensitisation programs nationwide in schools, markets, places of worship, motor parks, and workplaces.

He highlighted the growing adoption of drug integrity testing in universities and institutions as a condition for admission and employment.

“We are promoting early detection in families through the Save Our Families initiative. Parents must ask questions, teachers must instil values, and the media must amplify the urgency of this fight,” he said.

On rehabilitation, Marwa said the agency operates 30 treatment centres, where over 26,000 individuals have received care in the past 18 months. Seven more centres have been approved in the 2025 budget, bringing the total to 37, with one in each state and the FCT.

He also revealed plans to launch a dedicated NDLEA radio station by year-end to enhance awareness and advocacy.

On the enforcement front, Marwa reported that in the last four and a half years, the agency has: arrested over 66,000 drug offenders, including 94 drug barons.

The anti-drug czar said the agency also seized 11.1 million kilograms of illicit drugs, and secured more than 12,000 convictions, with some offenders serving life sentences.

He credited the Tinubu administration, the National Assembly, state governors, and security agencies for their support, while acknowledging key international partners including the UNODC, European Union, US DEA, UK Home Office, and the governments of France, India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

“We’ve made progress, but the task ahead is enormous,” Marwa said. “Drug abuse is not just a health issue, it’s a governance, security, and moral issue.”

The NDLEA boss in his closing remarks, made a passionate appeal: “Our children don’t just need money, they need presence, values, and discipline. Let us invest in prevention today so we don’t pay the price of rehabilitation tomorrow.”