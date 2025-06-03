Wage dispute: JUSUN strike enters day 2

Federal High Court entrance gate under lock and key due to the strike embarked upon by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday in Abuja (NAN)

The industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday entered day two.

JUSUN’s national body, in a circular on Friday, had directed all its members to withdraw their services, beginning from Monday until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judiciary workers are demanding the payment of their five-month wage award and the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, as well as the 25/35 per cent salary increase.

The union said the indefinite strike became necessary following unfruitful meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, who was conciliating on the matter.

Meanwhile, a visit to some of the courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday morning revealed that business activities within and around the courts were paralysed.

There was a total shutdown at the Federal High Court located along Shehu Shagari Way when the reporter visited.

Only police and private security officers were at the entrance gate, which was under lock and key.

Besides, there were no court activities at the FCT High Court in Maitama at the time of filing the report. (NAN)