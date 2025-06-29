WAFCON 2025: Nigeria vs Ghana – date, time, where to watch

The stage is set for another classic West African rivalry as Nigeria’s Super Falcons go head-to-head with Ghana’s Black Queens in a much-anticipated international friendly, dubbed the Jollof Derby.

Though tagged a friendly, matches between these two footballing giants are never short of intensity, passion, and cultural pride.

More than just a game, the Jollof Derby reflects a long-standing cultural rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana: and this edition promises fireworks.

Ghana’s momentum and attacking threat

The Black Queens come into the encounter brimming with confidence after recent impressive performances. A solid 3-1 victory over Malawi and a dramatic 4-2 comeback win against Benin Republic have bolstered morale in the Ghanaian camp.

With Princella Adubea leading the charge and Nina Norshie providing creative spark, the Ghanaians have shown they are not short on attacking flair.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons aim to build on Portugal draw

On the other side, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are fresh from a gritty 0-0 draw with Portugal: a result that highlighted their defensive discipline and showcased the brilliance of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigerian squad, featuring the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre, are using the match as key preparation ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they are placed in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

“This is for the culture,” said Rinsola Babajide as she celebrated her reunion with teammate Ashleigh Plumptre. The excitement surrounding the fixture goes beyond the players — it’s a celebration of identity, rivalry, and unity through sport.

When and where to watch

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Venue: Lanouria, Morocco

Lanouria, Morocco Kick-off: 5 PM Nigerian time

5 PM Nigerian time Broadcast: Live on AfroSports and NFF TV

