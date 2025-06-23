Wabali hails FG’s digital payment drive, lauds Afrizm Bank, AU on cross-border breakthrough

LAGOS—The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Revenue and Customer Management Systems (IRCMS), Andy Wabali, has commended the Federal Government for what he described as its proactive steps in promoting digital payment systems across the country and the African continent.

Wabali gave the commendation in an interview with MJMedia News during the 2025 edition of the Digital Pay Expo, held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He also hailed the roles being played by Afrizm Bank and the African Union Continental Free Trade Commission in breaking the barriers to cross-border digital payment on the continent.

“There are enormous possibilities to the advancement of digital payment across borders thanks to the commitment of Afrizm Bank and the African Union Continental Free Trade Commission,” Wabali said.

“Their efforts have significantly contributed to creating an enabling environment for digital finance systems to thrive on the continent.”

While acknowledging challenges within the digital payment ecosystem, Wabali expressed optimism that ongoing collaboration among African institutions will address most of the hurdles.

He said Nigeria’s strategic location between West and Central Africa puts it in a unique position to lead and support digital transformation across the continent.

“I believe Nigeria can play a major role in curbing these hurdles. The government is already taking bold steps, and I must commend them. Their commitment towards making digital payments easily adaptable is commendable,” he added.

He singled out the government-backed Afrigo Card initiative, which he said has the potential to become a globally accepted payment solution.

Wabali, whose firm manages digital revenue and transaction platforms, said IRCMS is also contributing to the sector’s growth through its proprietary platform, IRPay.

According to him, IRPay is built to make digital payments accessible and user-friendly, even for small businesses that do not own websites.

“We are contributing our quota through IRPay by ensuring that digital payment systems are accessible, user-friendly, and able to address everyday challenges. Our standout feature is that business owners can receive payments even without owning a website,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of forums such as the Digital Pay Expo in enabling stakeholders to stay updated on fast-evolving trends in the digital economy.

“The digital world is dynamic—AI is changing narratives daily. Expos like this keep us informed and prepared for future transformations,” he noted.

The Digital Pay Expo, which held from June 17 to 18, drew participants from across the globe, with innovations, partnerships, and key conversations focusing on the future of payments and financial technology in Africa and beyond.