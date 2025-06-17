Viral video: Pastor Adefarasin turns himself in to police

By Efe Onodjae & Nnademere Dorin

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has turned himself in to the Lagos State Police Command following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing him holding a firearm during an encounter with a content creator in Lagos.

This was disclosed to our correspondent via WhatsApp by the spokesperson of the State Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Recall that a video clip emerged online last week showing Pastor Adefarasin holding a metallic object while speaking to a passerby who was recording him.

The clip, which quickly went viral, led to public speculation, with some social media users alleging that the popular cleric was brandishing a gun during the encounter.

However, in a message to his congregation posted on his social media handles on Saturday last week, Adefarasin described the claims as a misunderstanding. He stated that the object seen in the footage was not a firearm and emphasised that he did not point it at anyone.

Meanwhile, in his WhatsApp message, CSP Hundeyin wrote, ”No one is above the law! Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, and is currently being interrogated by detectives.

“They have commenced an investigation into the case following the emergence of a video showing the pastor holding a gun-like object toward another road user while driving in an unregistered vehicle.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public.”