Viral Video: IGP orders probe into police pensioners’ welfare concerns

…Reaffirms Commitment to Improved Welfare

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the issues raised in a viral video by a retired Superintendent of Police regarding the welfare and retirement benefits of police pensioners.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP directed the NPF Pensions Limited to urgently investigate the claims, identify any lapses, and take appropriate steps to address the concerns raised.

“The Nigeria Police Force is not insensitive to the plight of its pensioners, many of whom dedicated their lives to the service and safety of our nation,” the statement read.

The IGP emphasized that the welfare of both serving and retired personnel remains a top priority, noting that effective and timely pension administration is vital for maintaining morale and upholding the integrity of the institution.

While acknowledging that efforts have been ongoing to improve the pension system, Egbetokun stated that constructive feedback, such as that shared in the viral video, is essential for driving needed reforms.

“The IGP reassures all officers, both serving and retired, and their families of the Force’s unwavering commitment to improved welfare and to building a system that honors their sacrifices.”

He also urged all stakeholders, particularly affected pensioners, to remain calm and patient as the NPF Pensions Limited works in collaboration with relevant agencies to investigate the matter and implement lasting solutions.