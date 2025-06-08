Viral video claiming security clash in Benue false – Nigerian Army

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims circulating in a viral audio clip alleging a violent confrontation between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and personnel of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Makurdi, Benue State, on June 4, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Army described the audio as misleading and unsubstantiated, urging the public to disregard its contents.

The viral clip had alleged that military personnel released an individual described as a “terrorist kingpin” following the purported killing of 23 civilians and a Mobile Police (MOPOL) officer in Tulan community, Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) on May 11. However, a fact-finding mission by OPWS, conducted in consultation with the Benue State Police Command, found no record of such an incident.

“The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that no such killings occurred in Kwande LGA on the stated date,” the Army stated. “Similarly, the Commander of the Operation Zenda base refuted claims of any confrontation or raid involving military personnel.”

The Army clarified that the only related incident involved the rescue of an individual from mob action in Udei. The person was safely handed over to the police, along with another suspect, and both remain in police custody under proper legal procedures.

Describing the viral audio as an attempt to incite public distrust and ethnic tension, the Army emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it. “The recording appears to be a deliberate effort to undermine collaboration between security agencies and destabilize peace efforts,” the statement noted.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, inter-agency cooperation, and the protection of all citizens irrespective of ethnicity or background. It also warned that the dissemination of unverified or false information poses a threat to national security and may attract legal consequences.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities or media content that could compromise security to appropriate authorities.