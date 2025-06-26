Vietnam eases citizenship rules to attract global talent

Vietnam’s National Assembly has officially approved amendments to the Law on Nationality, simplifying the process for overseas Vietnamese and eligible foreign nationals to acquire or restore Vietnamese citizenship.

The revised legislation aims to attract high-level talent and enhance national human resource development, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), a partner of TV BRICS.

Vietnam’s Minister of Justice, Nguyen Hai Ninh, stated that applicants may be exempted from certain requirements such as language proficiency, duration of residency, and proof of financial self-sufficiency.

Under the amended law, foreign nationals and stateless individuals who have lived in Vietnam for at least five years and can demonstrate financial stability may qualify for citizenship.

Additional exemptions may apply to those with close family ties to Vietnamese citizens, such as a spouse, parent, child, or grandparent, or individuals whose citizenship is considered beneficial to national interests.

All applicants must still respect the Constitution, adhere to Vietnamese laws, and demonstrate cultural understanding and basic language skills to support integration.

The changes align with Vietnam’s broader strategy to attract foreign investors, experts, and scientists, reinforcing the country’s socio-economic growth