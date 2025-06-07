Videos: Darey Art Alade, wife survive car fire incident on Third Mainland Bridge

By Henry Oduah

Singer Darey Art Alade and his wife Deola on Friday survived a car fire on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The pair posted videos on social media on Saturday showing the car burning.

Some of the videos showed people trying to stop the fire albeit unsuccessfully. Fire service personnel later put out the fire.

“Yesterday, around 4pm, our car caught fire on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and burnt to the ground,” the couple wrote in a joint post.

“It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely. No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters.”

They stressed that the incident reminded them about the irrelevance of material possessions compared to life.

“We’re not sharing this for sympathy but to remind someone that things can be replaced. Lives cannot. We’re choosing to remain thankful to God for protection, for perspective, and for the quiet strength to keep going,” they added.

“If you’re navigating a sudden loss of any kind, we hope this reminds you: we can rebuild. We can begin again and find the strength to keep going. One breath, one prayer, one step at a time. We give thanks in all things. Thank you to everyone that stopped to help.”