Video: Wike pledges pay increase to band for singing in ‘Chinese’

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, stirred laughter and applause on Thursday after promising a pay increase to his official music band during a road commissioning ceremony in Abuja.

The lighthearted moment occurred at the inauguration of the newly completed collector road linking Mabushi to the Judges’ Quarters in Katampe — a project executed by a Chinese construction firm.

As the event progressed, the band’s lead singer surprised the audience with a comedic performance, mimicking a song in what sounded like Chinese — a playful nod to the contractors’ nationality.

Amused and visibly impressed, Wike responded: “Now that my band can sing in Chinese language, I’ll now increase their fees,” prompting cheers and laughter from the gathered crowd.

Seizing the moment, the band quickly launched into another catchy chorus, repeatedly chanting, “Agreement is agreement,” and finishing with a Chinese-like phrase to the delight of the audience.