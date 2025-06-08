The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has broken his silence over a viral video falsely claiming he brandished a firearm, describing the incident as hurtful and maliciously driven by “clickbaiters just looking for money.”

Speaking during his sermon on Sunday, which was streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel and monitored by Vanguard, Adefarasin said he was deeply shaken by the accusation and the reaction that followed.

“Several persons called me. I was shocked. I was hurt. I’m human,” he said. “What we have had to witness was clickbaiters just looking for money. I probably wasn’t even their target; their target was to make more money.”

Video: I was hurt, received lots of calls over false viral firearm claim — Pastor Adefarasin pic.twitter.com/EpzDb2qlI1 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 8, 2025

He categorically denied owning or using a firearm: “I was falsely accused of pointing a firearm at an aggressive content creator who came within personal distance. I do not have a pistol license. I do not carry a firearm. And I pointed no firearm at anybody.”

Adefarasin explained that the alleged incident occurred on a Saturday while he was observing the Sabbath. “It happened on Saturday when I observed Sabbath. I believe in the principle of Sabbath,” he said.

He further stated that his ministry would not lend weight to misinformation and online attacks. “It’s our policy not to dignify hate speech and false accusations. We believe God is bigger than that.”

Quoting scripture, he added: “We believe in what He said in Romans 12:19 — ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Adefarasin said, “God is touched with the feelings of our infirmities, and He’s able to first give us succour. And what the enemy means for evil, He works it for good.”

He concluded, “On that note, I will lay that matter to rest.”