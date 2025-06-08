Video: Culture minister, Musawa turns heads at Ojude Oba in traditional attire

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, drew attention at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival on Sunday as she stepped out in elegant traditional attire.

A widely shared video on X (formerly Twitter), posted by user Theresa Tekenah, captured the minister walking gracefully alongside two other women, all dressed in colourful, richly embroidered Yoruba garments.

Musawa’s ensemble, complete with a stylish headgear, was praised online for its authenticity and cultural pride.

The Ojude Oba Festival, held annually in Ijebu Ode, honours the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. With roots tracing back to the 19th century, the festival blends Islamic heritage with Yoruba tradition and attracts a large turnout of locals, dignitaries, and tourists.

Participants showcased vibrant attire such as Agbada, Iro, and Buba made from traditional fabrics including Aso Oke, Sanyan, and Adire. The day featured horse riding by family age groups (regberegbe), cultural performances, drumming, dances, and ceremonial gun salutes—symbolising unity and respect for Ijebu customs.

Musawa’s appearance underscored the ministry’s support for cultural preservation and promotion, aligning with the federal government’s renewed push to harness the creative and tourism sectors for national identity and economic growth.