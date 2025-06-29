Victim’s family writes Gov Lawal, demands justice in Zamfara murder case

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The family of Lauwali Magaji Yandoto, a victim of alleged murder, has petitioned the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, demanding justice over what they describe as the stalled prosecution of retired Colonel Rabiu Yandoto, the prime suspect in the case.

Col. Yandoto (Rtd), the former pioneer commander of the state’s security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG), is alleged to have killed Lauwali Magaji Yandoto in 2024. The case, according to the family, has seen no meaningful progress despite an initial investigation by the Zamfara State Police Command.

In a letter addressed to the governor and copied to the State Attorney General, a family representative, Anas Lauwali Magaji, expressed frustration over the delay in prosecuting the case. The letter, received by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on June 24, 2025, urged the government to act swiftly.

“It’s been over a year since Col. Yandoto was arrested and investigated in August 2024. Despite prima facie evidence against him, he was granted bail due to the failure of the Attorney General’s office to initiate prosecution,” the letter stated.

The family appealed directly to Governor Lawal, calling on him to intervene and ensure the matter is pursued in court.

“We are calling on the Governor to use his good office to ensure justice is served,” said Anas Lauwali Magaji. “We have been patient for too long. It’s time for the law to take its course.”

The family’s renewed appeal has reignited public concern over the effectiveness and impartiality of the state’s justice system. Many observers are questioning the delay in prosecuting the case, particularly given the high-profile nature of the suspect.

As of press time, the Zamfara State Government had not issued an official response to the family’s petition. Meanwhile, calls for accountability and justice continue to mount from both within and outside the state.