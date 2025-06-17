Ighodalo

…Predicts collapse of coalition against Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Reverend Michael Egharevba, Tuesday said the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2024 governorship election in the state, Asue Ighodal,o lost because of vengeance targeted at the former governor, Godwin Obaseki, because of the way he treated the political class.

Besides, he said no amount of political coalition or alliance can stop the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ‘s come 2027 presidential election

Egharevba stated this in a chat with journalists where he gave reasons for his defection back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) adding that he owed no apology to his former party and members for pitching a tent with Governor Monday Okpeholo and the APC to move the state forward.

Describing his defection as a ‘political osmosis’, he said “Obaseki got his second term through sentiment, many people were saying this is our own, he is our son, he never allowed any leader to enjoy the fruits of their labour after he became governor, he never wanted leaders to be very close to him.

“Ighodalo is an intelligent man but the vengeance against Obaseki affected him, people were not too happy because of what Obaseki did, he became an ingrate, Ighodalo is a man without blemish.”

Speaking about his defection he stated, “Look at what is happening in Edo state now, everybody is going towards APC, you don’t run away from it otherwise you will become a victim of your decision. I’m always happy working with those who are in power and God is a powerful God and not a politician.

“I decided to make up my mind to join APC because it is the future of the Country. PDP May not be happy but they will all come to the APC and that was why I came out on Democracy Day to join the APC.”

On the coalition against Tinubu, he said they are already bugged down by infighting and internal wrangling, an indication he said their imminent collapse is already in sight while President Tinubu is busy consolidating his political capital.

“The coalition they are forming will not work. I know them, they will continue to fight while Tinubu will be consolidating. The result of the 2027 result will be greater than what Tinubu polled in 2023. We all know that the PDP is in disarray with internal crisis and the most consolidated party is the APC”