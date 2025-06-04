Vanguard’s Theodore Opara, others win top honour at 2024 Toyota Nigeria Awards

By Theodore Opara

It was a night of recognition and celebration as Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) honoured outstanding motoring journalists at its prestigious 2024 Toyota Nigeria Awards, held at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos.

Theodore Opara of Vanguard Newspapers emerged winner at the media category, earning the top spot among his peers for his impactful contributions to automotive journalism and his continued support of the Toyota brand in Nigeria.

The annual awards, which form part of Toyota Nigeria’s broader awards night celebration, brought together an esteemed audience comprising customers, dealers, industry stakeholders, and the company’s legendary founder, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo.

The event spotlighted the invaluable role of the media in the growth of the brand over the decades.

Mr. Opara, who also serves as the Chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, received the top honour of the night for his consistency, professionalism, and positive portrayal of the automotive industry.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed deep gratitude to Toyota Nigeria for its unwavering support of NAJA and the media at large.

“Toyota Nigeria has always been there for NAJA and Nigeria,” Opara said. I thank you for this honour. God bless Nigeria, and God bless Toyota Nigeria.”

Joining him on the winners’ podium were Rasheed Bisiriyu of Motoring Trend, who emerged as the first runner-up, and Frank Kintum of TransportDay, named the second runner-up.

Earlier in the evening, Mr. Kunle Adeojo, Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, delivered a stirring keynote address, in which he acknowledged the deep partnership between the company and its stakeholders, especially customers and the media.

“We have come a long way together,” Adeojo said. “Our relationship with our customers is one of mutual benefit and shared progress. We do not take your loyalty and patronage for granted, and we remain fully committed to continuously improving our operations and promptly responding to your evolving needs.”

He reiterated Toyota Nigeria’s commitment to delivering a “measurable and memorable motoring experience” through the supply of high-quality vehicles supported by efficient after-sales services, genuine spare parts, and Nigeria’s most expansive dealer network.

“In fact, we remain the only auto brand in Nigeria with such a comprehensive and strategic dealer network,” he added. “This has enabled us to create multiple customer touchpoints across the country, particularly in the after-sales segment of the value chain.”

Adeojo further praised the company’s well-trained workforce and reaffirmed Toyota’s position as a proudly Nigerian company, dedicated to economic development and responsible corporate citizenship.

He acknowledged the contributions of government institutions, singling out the Nigerian Customs Service for its efforts in easing business operations in recent times.

“We are grateful for the current leadership of Customs, which has made business operations more seamless,” he noted, inviting the audience to applaud the agency’s efforts.

The evening culminated in a heartfelt tribute to Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, the revered founder of Toyota Nigeria, whom Mr. Adeojo described as “a living legend.” He credited Chief Ade-Ojo’s vision, discipline, and business acumen as the foundation upon which Toyota Nigeria’s success was built.

“This company — this iconic business model — was nurtured under your visionary leadership,” said Adeojo. “Your values of discipline, diligence, and innovation have inspired generations. We pray for your continued good health and strength as you guide us to even greater heights.”

Vanguard News