Vanguard Publisher, Amuka marks 90th birthday with support for less privileged

As part of activities to mark his 90th birthday, veteran journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka, popularly called Uncle Sam, celebrated the milestone by giving back to society through a heartfelt visit to the Centre for Destitute Empowerment International in Idimu area of Lagos.

Accompanied by family members and close associates, Amuka presented various gift items to the centre, reaffirming his enduring commitment to social welfare and humanitarian service.

The founder of the centre, Alice Okoliko, expressed deep appreciation for Amuka’s longstanding support. According to her, his interventions over the years have brought about transformative changes to the organisation.

“We’ve known Daddy, Uncle Sam, for about eight years now, and he has been of great help to us,” Okoliko said. “Before we met him, we struggled for over 15 years to obtain our certification from the Lagos State Government. When he came into the picture, he asked the right questions, and within three months, we received the certificate with ease.”

Okoliko also recalled his pivotal role in helping the centre secure accommodation in Abuja.

“At the time, we were operating out of a rented apartment. During his 85th birthday celebration, we reached out to him. He encouraged us by saying, “God can do it.” With his support and that of other kind-hearted individuals, we raised the funds to acquire the building where the children now stay.”

Beyond personal gifts, Amuka’s family and corporate affiliates rallied financial support in his honour for the Centre.



Speaking at the event, Mrs Omasan Dudu-Amuka, Vanguard’s Assistant General Manager (Admin/Legal) and daughter of the celebrant, confirmed that a total of ₦10 million was raised for the centre.

“Punch Media Limited donated ₦2.5 million, our family contributed ₦1.5 million, Vanguard Media Limited gave ₦5 million, and Mr Jolomi Rewane also sent ₦1 million,” she disclosed.

She praised the Centre’s tireless efforts to support the vulnerable, stating: “We want you to know that Daddy truly appreciates what you are doing here. And more importantly, God sees and values your work.

“Our hope is that by spotlighting the Centre, others will be inspired to support this cause —because a society that ignores its most vulnerable is one that has lost its moral compass.”

The event featured spirited performances by children from the Centre, and concluded with renewed calls for greater societal empathy and collective responsibility toward the underprivileged.