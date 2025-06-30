Uzodimma to showcase Imo’s economic innovations at UN roundtable in Spain

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will on Wednesday, July 2, address a high-level United Nations Global Compact roundtable in Seville, Spain, where he is expected to highlight the state’s groundbreaking economic models.

The event, themed “Driving Business Leadership in Sustainable Finance in Uncertain Times,” will bring together global finance and development leaders to explore investment opportunities and solutions to bridge the financing gap for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Governor Uzodimma was specially invited to share Imo State’s success stories in economic development and sustainability. The invitation acknowledged the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and praised the governor’s leadership in fostering economic transformation.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the invitation was “well deserved,” attributing it to the “giant strides” recorded under Governor Uzodimma’s administration in both economic and infrastructural development.

He revealed that the governor will present initiatives such as the Skill-Up Imo programme and the OKOBI business model — two flagship projects aimed at empowering local communities and promoting inclusive growth.

“In the last five years, Governor Uzodimma has made massive investments in infrastructure, constructing over 150 quality roads and reviving critical sectors like health and education,” Emelumba stated.

He further emphasized that both the OKOBI model and Skill-Up Imo reflect a “bottom-up” strategy in economic development, focusing on grassroots empowerment, local job creation, and enhancing indigenous capacity.