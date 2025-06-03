Uzodimma means well for Imolites, we must embrace change for devt – Enyinna Onuegbu

The Honourable Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Chief Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu KSC, has reiterated the Imo State Government’s commitment under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma to promoting policies and programs that foster sustainable development across the State.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Owerri, the Commissioner emphasized that the Government remains open to any credible partnership that will drive development in line with its vision. He addressed recent misinformation concerning the allocation of land to Zion Ministries Inc. at Mbaishii in Ngor Okpala LGA, dismissing claims by some individuals that 30,000 hectares were acquired by the Government for Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

“The truth remains that only 2,000 hectares were acquired by the State Government in 2003 under the administration of former Governor Achike Udenwa, with a Certificate of Occupancy issued in favour of the Imo Guangdong Free Trade Zone,” Onuegbu stated. “Following the failure of that project, the land has since undergone a series of revocations and reallocations by successive administrations, which is the standard process when an allottee fails to develop allocated land within a given timeframe.”

He further clarified that, following Zion Ministries Inc.’s expression of interest in establishing critical public-use infrastructure, the Government approved the allocation of 1,000 hectares from the original parcel. The proposed projects include a school, hospital, religious centre, water processing factory, event centre, old people’s home, and estate development.

“The Government evaluated the economic and developmental benefits of the proposal, including job creation, and today, the impact is already visible within the community,” Onuegbu said.

He also revealed that compensation was fully paid for the land, and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Zion Ministries Inc. made additional payments to the five villages involved. Traditional rulers and local stakeholders were consulted throughout the process.

“Those peddling falsehoods are people with selfish interests. The Government will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found illegally selling portions of the land,” Onuegbu warned, urging citizens to “embrace change in the best interest of our people.”