US state of North Carolina designates June 14 as Igbo Day

Stein

The US state of North Carolina has officially declared June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in recognition of the enduring contributions of the Igbo people from Nigeria’s south-east region to the state’s cultural, economic, and civic life.

Governor Josh Stein issued the proclamation on June 12 via the state government’s official website, applauding the over five-decade presence and influence of the Igbo community in North Carolina.

According to Stein, Igbos in the state have made remarkable strides across various sectors including education, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, information technology, and public service at both state and federal levels.

“Through their collective efforts, the Igbo community aims to inspire future generations to embrace their identity and to foster a strong sense of belonging and purpose within North Carolina,” he said.

“Their vision is to be a thriving community that not only honors and promotes the rich heritage of the Igbo people of Nigeria in North Carolina, but also serves as a beacon of unity, support, and cultural pride.”

Stein highlighted the community’s civic engagement and volunteerism, noting their adoption of a highway to support state beautification, participation in food drives, support for women’s shelters and hospitals, and cultural performances at local festivals.

“Igbos in North Carolina are dedicated to ensuring the sustainability of Igbo culture by creating cultural awareness for future generations,” he added.

“Igbos in North Carolina are involved in many charitable causes and have contributed to the economy; they have participated in elections and excel in various careers.”

Governor Stein concluded the proclamation with an official endorsement:

“Now, Therefore, I, Josh Stein, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in North Carolina, and commend its observance to all citizens.”

The declaration also acknowledged the establishment of the Igbo Day Festival Organisation in 2022, a nonprofit committed to educating North Carolina families on Igbo music, art, culture, and traditions. The group hosted its inaugural festival in July 2022.

North Carolina joins Minnesota in recognising the Nigerian ethnic group officially; the latter declared August 13, 2022, as Igbo Day in a similar move to celebrate the community’s legacy.