US not at war with Iran, but at war with their nuclear program – VP Vance

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the US air strikes on Iran had significantly delayed its nuclear program — but added that Americans were not at war with the country itself.

“I don’t want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night, whether it’s years or beyond,” he told ABC.

“We’re not at war with Iran — we’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program,” he added. “And I think the president took decisive action to destroy that program last night.”

