US court sentences Nigerian man to 5 years after online plot led to teenager’s death

US Attorney David Metcalf has announced Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun of Nigerian descent has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in a sextortion and wire fraud conspiracy that led to the tragic death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

Abiodun pleaded guilty in December to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud.

Abiodun and co-defendant Imoleayo Samuel Aina, a.k.a. “Alice Dave,” were arrested in Nigeria, taken into FBI custody on July 31, 2024, and extradited to the U.S.

A third defendant, Afeez Olatunji Adewale, remains in Nigeria awaiting extradition.

Aina, who also pleaded guilty, faces a possible lifetime sentence at his upcoming August hearing.

Adewale is charged with money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud.

“As the financial middleman, Abiodun played a key role in this sextortion scheme, which thoroughly traumatized the victim and then devastated his family,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf.

“These scammers’ sole aim is to get money from scared and vulnerable young people, with absolutely no regard for their feelings or the potential fallout. In prosecuting this case, we are bringing to justice the men whose actions resulted in truly indelible harm. We also want to send a message to others like them that the Department of Justice’s reach is long, and if they keep extorting innocent Americans, they could find themselves in an American prison.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and Abington Township Police Department, with key international support from Nigerian authorities.

Vanguard News