US attack: Russia ‘ll support Iranian people – Putin vows

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Monday that there was no justification for the recent U.S. bombing of Iran, stating that Moscow was working to support the Iranian people.

Putin hosted Araqchi in Moscow just two days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s three main nuclear sites.

“The unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification.

“For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people. I am very glad that you are in Moscow today.

“This will allow us to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today’s situation,” Putin said in televised remarks.

Araqchi responded by saying Iran’s actions were legitimate self-defence and thanked Russia for condemning the U.S. airstrikes.

He also conveyed best wishes to Putin from Iran’s supreme leader and president, adding, “Russia is today on the right side of history and international law.”

While Russia had pledged diplomatic support, it remained unclear what concrete actions Moscow might take to aid Tehran.

The strategic cooperation treaty signed between the two countries in January did not include a mutual defence clause.

Prior to the strikes, Moscow had warned that U.S. military intervention could destabilise the region and lead to severe consequences.

When asked what kind of assistance Russia might provide, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “It all depends on what Iran needs,” adding that Moscow’s offer to mediate the crisis was, in itself, a form of support.

Peskov strongly condemned the U.S. attacks. “An increase in the number of participants in this conflict is happening, or rather, has happened.

“A new spiral of escalation of tension in the region. And, of course, we condemn this and express deep regret.

“In addition, of course, it remains to be seen what happened to Iran’s nuclear facilities, whether there is a radiation hazard,” he said.

Peskov also confirmed that U.S. President Trump did not inform Putin in detail about the planned strikes.

“There was no detailed information.

“The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their most recent conversations, certain proposals were voiced by Russia, but there was no direct detailed information about this,” he said.