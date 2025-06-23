US advisory: Abuja is safe, FG reassures

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The federal government has assured that Abuja is safe for citizens and visitors alike, and security agencies are working round the clock to ensure protection of all residents.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the assurances in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Idris was reacting to the latest security advisory issued by the Embassy of the United States, restricting its staff members and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“While the federal government recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

“Nigeria’s security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country.

“The current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralising threats,” he said.

Idris noted that the U.S. advisory, which was based on general global developments, did not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the Federal Capital Territory.

He reiterated to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that “there is no cause for alarm”.

“The Federal Government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja’s reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat.

“We encourage citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities,” he said. (NAN)(