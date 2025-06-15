‘Untimely deaths’ rock Federal Ministry’

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

•Prayer sessions ordered

By Gabriel Ewepu

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, yesterday, clarified that the internal circular of the Human Resource Management Department on prayer sessions was to address recent untimely and successive death of management staff of the Ministry.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information Department, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, for Director Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, dated June 14, 2025, which explained that the staff also deemed it not out of place to pray for the country.

The statement read in part, “The Ministry’s attention is drawn to the internal circular of the Human Resource Management Department being circulated by online media, in this regard the ministry wishes to inform the public that the prayer session is an initiative of the Human Resource Department to address the wellbeing of the staff just as the already existing monthly aerobic exercise and establishment of the gymnasium in the ministry are for physical fitness as the regular medical check-up of staff are for their health.

“The prayer was to address the apprehensiveness of staff over the recent untimely and successive death of management staff of the Ministry. The staff also deemed it not out of place to pray for the country, hence the theme of the prayer sessions ‘Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development’.

“It must be emphasized that this is NOT an official policy by the Ministry to address agriculture and food security issues in the country. But in response to the yearnings of staff who are apprehensive following the death of some of their colleagues in recent times.”