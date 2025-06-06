UNIZIK student jumps from 3-storey building, dies after allegedly consuming hard drugs

By Vincent Ujumadu

A male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has jumped from a three-storey building and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The incident occurred at a Lodge close to the university’s gate. Residents of the area said the student apparently consumed hard drugs before jumping from the building.

According to the neighbours, there was a loud noise, adding that when they rushed to the scene, they found the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood.

It was discovered that the student’s roommate was also under the influence of the same substances, as he was found in an incoherent state in their room.

It was gathered that the roommate is currently in police custody and will be questioned once he stabilizes.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed and authorities are said to be working to reach the family, while investigations into the incident continue.