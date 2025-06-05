Universities should study how Wike joined Tinubu’s cabinet – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerian universities to critically study how Nyesom Wike, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Speaking on Thursday at the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture held at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, the monarch expressed amazement at Wike’s political journey, describing his inclusion in the federal cabinet as a “mystery.”

Addressing Wike, who was the keynote speaker at the event, the Ooni said: “You belong to a different political party and yet are able to work together. You are part of this government. It is still a mystery. I don’t even know how it happened.

“For me, it is something that universities should be studying and I mean it. It’s very important.”

The monarch praised President Tinubu for his inclusive leadership and acknowledged Wike’s enduring political relevance.

“Hate him or like him, what will be, will be. He (Wike) is a politician to be studied. I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi also described Wike as a bold and resilient figure who continues to command attention and respect across political divides.

The event, themed “Nigeria of Our Dreams,” took place at the university’s Oduduwa Hall.