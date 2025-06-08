UNIPORT demands probe into killing of 300-level student by security personnel

The Nigeria Police Force

…Mourns Loss, Condoles Family

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has called for a thorough and discreet investigation into the alleged killing of one of its students, a 300-level Computer Science undergraduate, by security operatives.

Reports indicate that the student, identified as Mr. Godwin Akpakpan, was killed while in detention last week.

In a statement issued by Dr. Sam Kpenu, Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations at UNIPORT, the institution expressed shock over the incident, which occurred off campus, and extended condolences to the deceased’s family.

“The management of the University of Port Harcourt has received with deep sadness the news of the untimely death of Mr. Godwin Akpakpan, a 300-level student of Computer Science, who was allegedly killed by security personnel,” the statement read.

“Although the incident occurred outside the University’s premises, the deceased was a bona fide member of our academic community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The university further assured the public that it is in contact with security authorities to uncover the full details of the incident and to ensure that justice is served.

“We expect that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that appropriate actions will be taken in line with justice and the rule of law,” Kpenu stated.

He urged students and members of the university community to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to carry out their investigations.

“The University remains committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all students and staff, and will continue to take necessary steps to uphold these values,” the statement concluded.