Uncle Sam Amuka @90: Media icons, dignitaries gather in Lagos [Photos]

Nigeria’s media and political heavyweights are gathering at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to celebrate the 90th birthday of journalism icon, Uncle Sam Amuka.

The event, already in full swing, draws respected veterans from the newsroom and notable dignitaries, all paying glowing tributes to the man respectably known as “Uncle Sam.”

Photos from the celebration show warm reunions among old friends and colleagues who have shared decades of journalism history with the Vanguard Newspapers founder.

Earlier this week, President Bola Tinubu conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), calling him “a living testament to the power of the press to shape nations and hold power to account.”

