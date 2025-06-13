Umahi: Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway to last 50 years as work begins on second lane

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — The reconstruction of the second lane of the 72-kilometre 82 Division–9th Mile section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway has officially commenced, with Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, declaring that the new concrete-based road design is expected to last 50 years.

The right-hand lane of the dual carriageway, stretching from Abakpa Junction (82 Division), was completed last year. However, work on the left lane stalled following a dispute between the Federal Ministry of Works and the original contractor, who failed to deliver on the project. The contract was subsequently reassigned to a new firm, paving the way for the continuation of construction this month.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, Umahi revealed that the road’s reconstruction is being executed using rigid concrete pavement, instead of the traditional asphalt, in line with the ministry’s new infrastructure standards. He said the approach mirrors that used in the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, part of which was recently commissioned by President Bola Tinubu during his one-year anniversary in office.

“This lane is on concrete like the coastal road and will last 50 years,” Umahi stated.

Given the challenging terrain along the Enugu-Onitsha corridor—particularly around the Ugwuonyeama axis, notorious for its steep gradients and accident record—the ministry has adopted a mix of cutting-edge engineering solutions to enhance the road’s durability and safety.

These include: Concrete embankments to provide a solid foundation in areas with soft or unstable soil;

Geofabrics, a synthetic material to prevent erosion and reinforce soil integrity;

Sand layering, used alongside geofabrics to stabilize embankments and mitigate environmental degradation.

According to the Federal Ministry of Works, this multi-layered approach is aimed at ensuring the expressway remains resilient against weathering and erosion, especially in flood-prone or high-gradient areas.

“The use of these materials reflects the project’s focus on durability, safety, and sustainability,” Umahi added.

The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway is a critical transport link between the South-East and South-South regions, facilitating economic activities and interstate travel. Its long-overdue reconstruction has been a major demand by road users and residents alike, and the renewed effort is being widely welcomed as a step in the right direction.