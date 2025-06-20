UK reaffirms duty-free access for 99% of Nigerian exports under trade scheme

United Kingdom

By Favour Ulebor, Lagos

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed that 99% of Nigerian exports will continue to enjoy duty-free access under its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), a move designed to deepen bilateral trade relations and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

The scheme, which simplifies export procedures and lowers tariffs on thousands of products, makes it easier for Nigerian businesses to access the UK market.

Launched in 2023, the DCTS enables Nigeria and 36 other African countries to export over 3,000 products either duty-free or at reduced tariffs. Key Nigerian exports such as cocoa, yam, tomatoes, plantain, shrimp, and processed products like cashew nuts, palm oil, and cotton clothing benefit significantly from the arrangement.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said the initiative demonstrates the UK’s long-term commitment to Nigeria. He also referenced the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), which collaborates with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to resolve export barriers and promote trade.

According to the UK government, the DCTS complements broader global economic initiatives, with similar partnerships established recently with India and the United States.

“Nigeria stands at the heart of the UK’s global trade ambitions,” Dr Montgomery said. “This is about more than access — it’s about building a fairer global trading system that creates jobs and supports sustainable growth.”